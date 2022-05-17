      Weather Alert

15 year old dies in shooting on San Antonio’s West side

Don Morgan
May 17, 2022 @ 5:20am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 15 year old boy is dead after he was shot in a West side neighborhood.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says officers got the call at around 3 P.M. Monday from the 2000 block of Alston Street.

The boy was in the area to meet up with someone, reportedly over some money he was owed, but the two began to argue and the boy was shot.

McManus says some area residents tried to save the boy’s life but he passed away at the scene.

Two other teenagers have been detained, one of them may be the shooter.

The weapon used in the shooting hasn’t been located and the investigation continues.

