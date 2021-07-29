15 year old Dilley girl back home after she was lured to Florida by an online predator

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — She was talked into going to Florida by a man more than twice her age but now a 15 year old girl from Dilley is back home.
The girl told her family that she was going to a church camp in Florida and at some point, she stopped communicating with her family.
So they began tracking her call phone and noticed her repeated visits to a home in Port Charlotte.
The family contacted police and when they went to the home a week ago, they found the girl along with 38 year old Vincent Robusto.
Robusto, a convicted felon from Georgia, made initial contact with the girl through PlayStation Network and Snapchat.
The charges against him include false imprisonment, interference with custody of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.
His bond has been set at $325,000.