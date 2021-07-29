      Weather Alert

15 year old Dilley girl back home after she was lured to Florida by an online predator

Don Morgan
Jul 29, 2021 @ 4:54am
Photo: Charlotte County Sheriff Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — She was talked into going to Florida by a man more than twice her age but now a 15 year old girl from Dilley is back home.

The girl told her family that she was going to a church camp in Florida and at some point, she stopped communicating with her family.

So they began tracking her call phone and noticed her repeated visits to a home in Port Charlotte.

The family contacted police and when they went to the home a week ago, they found the girl along with 38 year old Vincent Robusto.

Robusto, a convicted felon from Georgia, made initial contact with the girl through PlayStation Network and Snapchat.

The charges against him include false imprisonment, interference with custody of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond has been set at $325,000.

TAGS
Dilley girl lured to Florida Vincent Robusto
Popular Posts
Registered Sex Offender arrested after he was found in a home with a 14 year old runaway
Dave Says: Honesty Matters
Dave Says: They’ll play on your emotions
Texas Rangers investigating officer involved shooting in Boerne
WATCH: After calling American Airlines flight attendant a "b****", woman told to fly Spirit instead
Connect With Us Listen To Us On