15 year old San Antonio girl killed by hit and run driver
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police have arrested a man who struck and killed a 15 year old girl as she walked on the Southwest Side.
The girl was walking along Medina Base Road near Moon Valley Drive at 10:30 P.M Thursday when she was hit by a Honda Pilot.
The driver didn’t stop but a witness pulled over to help the girl and gave officers a description of the vehicle.
The girl was pronounced dead at the scene and police began searching for the car that hit her.
They found it at a home about a half mile away and arrested the 38 year old driver.
He’s been charged with failure to stop and render aid-death and violation of bond.