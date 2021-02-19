      Weather Alert

15 year old San Antonio girl killed by hit and run driver

Don Morgan
Feb 19, 2021 @ 8:21am
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police have arrested a man who struck and killed a 15 year old girl as she walked on the Southwest Side.

The girl was walking along Medina Base Road near Moon Valley Drive at 10:30 P.M Thursday when she was hit by a Honda Pilot.

The driver didn’t stop but a witness pulled over to help the girl and gave officers a description of the vehicle.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene and police began searching for the car that hit her.

They found it at a home about a half mile away and arrested the 38 year old driver.

He’s been charged with failure to stop and render aid-death and violation of bond.

TAGS
Fatal hit-and-run San Antonio
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas