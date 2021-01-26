      Weather Alert

15 year old shot and killed on San Antonio’s West Side

Don Morgan
Jan 26, 2021 @ 8:39am
Credit: Pixabay

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 15 year old is dead after a shooting on the West Side.

Officers responded to a robbery call at a home on Belcross at around 7:30 P.M. Monday.

A 19-year-old resident of the house shot the 15-year-old in the back. He claimed the 15 year old was robbing the home but police have yet to determine if that was the case.

The 15 year old was brought to University Hospital where he died a short time later.

The 19-year-old was taken into custody.

Police are going to check security video from the home to help them piece together the chain of events and determine whether or not the victim was intending to rob the home.

TAGS
15 year old killed Belcross shooting San Antonio
Popular Posts
San Antonio Police Officer discovers the bodies of two teens
Bexar County inmate commits suicide despite jail guard's efforts to save him, BCSO says
Lars Thoughts – Half A Day In Office And Biden Already Made A Mess
Truck fire shuts down Interstate 35 near New Braunfels
Officers hear gunshots, find victim with critical injuries on San Antonio's West Side