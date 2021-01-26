15 year old shot and killed on San Antonio’s West Side
Credit: Pixabay
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 15 year old is dead after a shooting on the West Side.
Officers responded to a robbery call at a home on Belcross at around 7:30 P.M. Monday.
A 19-year-old resident of the house shot the 15-year-old in the back. He claimed the 15 year old was robbing the home but police have yet to determine if that was the case.
The 15 year old was brought to University Hospital where he died a short time later.
The 19-year-old was taken into custody.
Police are going to check security video from the home to help them piece together the chain of events and determine whether or not the victim was intending to rob the home.