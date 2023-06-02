KTSA KTSA Logo

Severe Storms Possible Today thru Saturday, Heavy Rains Possible Saturday into Early Next Week

By Don Morgan
June 2, 2023 5:49AM CDT
Share
Severe Storms Possible Today thru Saturday, Heavy Rains Possible Saturday into Early Next Week
Lightning in Cibolo, Texas Photo: Don Morgan/KTSA News

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — We could see some severe storms and heavy rain this weekend.

The National Weather Service says an area stretching from Val Verde and Edwards Counties to the Rio Grande Plains could see locally heavy rainfall with localized flooding from Saturday into the early part of next week.

Isolated to scattered storms are being predicted over parts of West Texas and Mexico Friday afternoon. They will then move East, possibly impacting the Southern Edwards Plateau by late Friday afternoon.

As we move into the weekend, rain chances increase over the rest of South-Central Texas.

Some areas could see large hail and damaging winds.

The storms will threaten a large portion of the region Saturday into Sunday with rain chances lingering into the early part of next week.

NWS will issue an update by early Saturday morning.

More about:
National Weather Service
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio High School coach reported to be under investigation for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
2

Bexar County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying aggravated robbery suspect
3

Police searching for San Antonio woman missing since Monday
4

National Weather Service: Severe storms, heavy rain possible through Saturday night
5

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman who died after being hit by a car in Downtown San Antonio