Severe Storms Possible Today thru Saturday, Heavy Rains Possible Saturday into Early Next Week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — We could see some severe storms and heavy rain this weekend.

The National Weather Service says an area stretching from Val Verde and Edwards Counties to the Rio Grande Plains could see locally heavy rainfall with localized flooding from Saturday into the early part of next week.

Isolated to scattered storms are being predicted over parts of West Texas and Mexico Friday afternoon. They will then move East, possibly impacting the Southern Edwards Plateau by late Friday afternoon.

As we move into the weekend, rain chances increase over the rest of South-Central Texas.

Some areas could see large hail and damaging winds.

The storms will threaten a large portion of the region Saturday into Sunday with rain chances lingering into the early part of next week.

NWS will issue an update by early Saturday morning.