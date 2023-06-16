KTSA KTSA Logo

Schertz PD investigating suspicious death after body found along I-35

By Christian Blood
June 16, 2023 12:27PM CDT
Share
Schertz PD investigating suspicious death after body found along I-35
Close-up of the colorful lights on top of a police vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Schertz Police Department is trying to identify a woman found dead along I-35 Friday morning.

Officers responded to the location around 8:30 a.m., and upon arrival they say they found a woman who appeared to be in her 30s lying in the grass on the shoulder of the road.

Investigators say the body was found in the 21000 block of the I-35 South access road near Hubertus Road.

The identity of the woman is unknown, but Schertz PD says her death appears to be suspicious.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.

More about:
body
Schertz Police Department
woman

Popular Posts

1

National Weather Service says chance of thunderstorms continues through Tuesday
2

National Weather Service: Heat Advisory continues through Friday
3

Officials identify man shot and killed while getting a haircut at North Star Mall in San Antonio
4

Police searching for man who shot Converse woman after complaint about loud music
5

Two suspects identified, a third on the loose after shots fired at undercover police in San Antonio