      Weather Alert

1,585 COVID-19 cases, Bexar County Judge sounds alarm about asymptomatic cases

Elizabeth Ruiz
May 2, 2020 @ 8:28pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –  San Antonio Metro Health reports 108 new COVID-19  cases, bringing the total to 1,585 since they started keeping count in mid-March.

Of the new cases reported Saturday, 65 were at the Bexar County Jail, where the  testing of all inmates and deputies continues, whether they have symptoms or not.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said several who have tested positive at the jail were asymptomatic, meaning they had no symptoms of COVID-19. He said that’s why it’s important to continue taking precautions.

“That’s why we preach and preach and preach  over and over again—6-foot away, wear your mask,” Wolff said. “Everybody just needs to use common sense.”

Because he’s out in public, he worries that he may be asymptomatic and carry the virus home, so he and his wife take precautions

“We don’t hug each other like we used to  We bump backs or elbow each other.”

Wolff announced a new testing site will open Monday in Somerset. The mobile testing site will be open May 4-7 at the Somerset Multi-Purpose Center.

No new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the total at 48. Mayor Ron Nirenberg reports 58 are in hospitals, 20 are on ventilators and 725 have recovered.

TAGS
Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases Coronavirus COVID-19 Nelson Wolff Ron Nirenberg Somerset
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost