1,585 COVID-19 cases, Bexar County Judge sounds alarm about asymptomatic cases
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio Metro Health reports 108 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,585 since they started keeping count in mid-March.
Of the new cases reported Saturday, 65 were at the Bexar County Jail, where the testing of all inmates and deputies continues, whether they have symptoms or not.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said several who have tested positive at the jail were asymptomatic, meaning they had no symptoms of COVID-19. He said that’s why it’s important to continue taking precautions.
“That’s why we preach and preach and preach over and over again—6-foot away, wear your mask,” Wolff said. “Everybody just needs to use common sense.”
Because he’s out in public, he worries that he may be asymptomatic and carry the virus home, so he and his wife take precautions
“We don’t hug each other like we used to We bump backs or elbow each other.”
Wolff announced a new testing site will open Monday in Somerset. The mobile testing site will be open May 4-7 at the Somerset Multi-Purpose Center.
No new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the total at 48. Mayor Ron Nirenberg reports 58 are in hospitals, 20 are on ventilators and 725 have recovered.