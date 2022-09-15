15th Honor Flight ready for weekend trip to Washington, DC

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Organizers say 20 veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam will fly to Washington, D.C. out of San Antonio International Airport on Friday morning to visit numerous national memorials.

Honor Flight San Antonio is a local non-profit organization striving to give as many veterans as possible the opportunity to see memorials and monuments dedicated to their service.

“One veteran from World War II, he’s 95 years young, two veterans from Korea, one of which served also in Vietnam, and we are taking 17 Vietnam veterans, three of those 17 are Purple Heart recipients,” said Honor Flight San Antonio Executive Director Court Van Sickler.

The veterans on this weekend’s Honor Flight take off at 5 a.m. and they will return Sunday afternoon. Van Sickler says hundreds of people are expected at San Antonio International airport to welcome the veterans back home.

You can learn more about Honor Flight and how you can help make future flights possible for more San Antonio veterans by clicking here. You can also follow the weekend’s events in Washington, D.C. on Honor Flight San Antonio’s Facebook page.