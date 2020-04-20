16 killed in shooting rampage, deadliest in Canadian history
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say a gunman disguised as a police officer has killed 16 people in a shooting rampage across the province of Nova Scotia.
It was the deadliest such attack in Canadian history.
The suspect is also dead. Several bodies were found inside and outside one home in the small, rural town of Portapique.
Bodies were also found at other locations.
Several homes in the area were set on fire as well. Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesman Daniel Brien confirmed Sunday that 16 people have been killed in addition to the shooter.