16-year-old Domino’s Pizza employee missing
Missing 16-year-old Domino's Pizza employee Alexandra "Brianna" Martinez/Photo-Courtesy of SAPD
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing 16-year-old girl .
Alexandra “Brianna” Martinez was last seen Monday at the Domino’s Pizza Restaurant in the 100 block of Bandera Road where she works. Police believe she could be with a fellow employee.
She’s 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair.
Martinez was last seen wearing a Domino’s Pizza uniform, a cheetah print scrunchie and brown Sperry shoes. She was carrying a sequined Disney backpack with Minnie Mouse ears.
Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.