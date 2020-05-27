      Weather Alert

16-year-old Domino’s Pizza employee missing

Elizabeth Ruiz
May 27, 2020 @ 1:17am
Missing 16-year-old Domino's Pizza employee Alexandra "Brianna" Martinez/Photo-Courtesy of SAPD

 SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing  16-year-old girl .

Alexandra “Brianna” Martinez was last seen Monday at the Domino’s Pizza Restaurant in the 100 block of Bandera Road where she works.  Police believe she could be with a fellow employee.

She’s 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair.

Martinez was last seen wearing a Domino’s Pizza uniform, a cheetah print scrunchie and brown Sperry shoes.  She was carrying a sequined Disney backpack with Minnie Mouse ears.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

