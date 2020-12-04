16-year-old found dead in field near Castroville
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case of a teen whose body was found Wednesday night in a field just outside the city limits of Castroville.
“We responded to what turned out to be the death of a 16-year-old male and we’ve been actively working the case since that time,”Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown told KTSA News.
Reports indicate the teen had been shot, but Brown would not confirm that, saying it’s an ongoing investigation. The sheriff did say foul play was definitely involved and he expects to release more information Friday. Brown also told KTSA the boy was from the Castroville area.