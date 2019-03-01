16-year-old girl accused in stabbing death of 18-year-old
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Mar 1, 2019 @ 10:10 AM
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA NEWS) – A sixteen-year-old girl has been arrested after the stabbing death of an 18-year-old girl outside a Northeast Side home.

She claims it was self defense.

The suspect told San Antonio police she was assaulted in the driveway of her family’s home near Judson and Stahl Roads around 1 this morning. The 16-year-old claims she received threatening messages on social media last night from two girls who said they wanted to fight her.  She says they jumped her when she got home from work.

The two alleged attackers reportedly told Live Oak Police that they were stabbed when they “jumped” the 16-year-old girl.

An eighteen-year-old girl was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.   The other victim, identified as 18-year-old Vivian Foster,  suffered minor injuries.

The 16-year-old suspect is being detained at the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center.

