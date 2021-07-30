      Weather Alert

16 year old shot and killed at San Antonio apartment complex

Don Morgan
Jul 30, 2021 @ 5:26am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 16 year old is dead after he was shot at an apartment complex on San Antonio’s Northeast side.

Police responded to the Regatta Apartments on Scarsdale Drive at around 6 P.M. Thursday.

They found the boy in one of the units with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died from his injuries.

Officers learned that he was visiting some residents at the apartment.

Three people who were with him at the time were brought in for questioning.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

