16 year old shot during a robbery attempt on San Antonio’s South Side
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a robbery attempt that sent a 16 year old to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
What officers have been able to piece together so far is that the teenager was outside of his home in the 1500 block of Escalon late Sunday night. Three people came up and demanded he hand over his phone and other belongings.
The 16 year old refused and tried putting up a fight but one of the crooks pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg.
They took off in a car and police are still trying to find them.
The victim was brought to University Hospital. He’s listed in stable condition and is expected to recover.