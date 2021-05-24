      Weather Alert

16 year old shot during a robbery attempt on San Antonio’s South Side

Don Morgan
May 24, 2021 @ 6:19am
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a robbery attempt that sent a 16 year old to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

What officers have been able to piece together so far is that the teenager was outside of his home in the 1500 block of Escalon late Sunday night. Three people came up and demanded he hand over his phone and other belongings.

The 16 year old refused and tried putting up a fight but one of the crooks pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg.

They took off in a car and police are still trying to find them.

The victim was brought to University Hospital. He’s listed in stable condition and is expected to recover.

TAGS
16 year old shot San Antonio
Popular Posts
Liberal Government Thinks Your Body Is Yours, Until They Want You To Do Something
Is Blind Faith In “The Science” Forcing Democrats To Ignore Common Sense?
Trey's Take - America Is Back ... In The Swamp
Trey's Take: The Upcoming UFO Report
Are Programs Like Critical Race Theory Masking America’s True History?