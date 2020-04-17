16 year old shot while trying to buy marijuana
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 16 year old who was trying to buy pot someone on Instagram was selling is recovering from a gunshot wound.
He was waiting for the seller on the city’s West side, at around 9:30 P.M. Thursday.
Four people pulled up in a white vehicle and demanded the boy hand over his money. One of the people in the car shot the teen before speeding off.
He was able to give a description of the shooter and the car but no arrests have been made.
The teen was shot in his foot. He was brought to University Hospital and police say his injury isn’t life threatening.