KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Argument near downtown leads to shooting of man, woman arrested

By Christian Blood
July 16, 2023 2:03PM CDT
Share
SAPD: Argument near downtown leads to shooting of man, woman arrested
Police units respond on scene.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound, and the woman accused of shooting him is in police custody.

San Antonio police say shots were fired near downtown before 10 p.m. Saturday night, and when officers arrived they say they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

According to investigators, the 22-year-old man was shot during an argument with a woman close to where he was found.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the woman suspected of shooting the man was found in the 2200 block of N. Sabinas Road, and investigators say a search of the home she was in turned up a gun and shell casings, along with a 6-year-old boy.

More about:
argument
man
shooting
woman

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio becomes first Texas city to launch Lights On! campaign
2

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies truck driver crushed by marble slabs at San Antonio business
3

San Antonio police officer arrested, terminated
4

Man who fell out of boat, died on Calaveras Lake identified
5

CPS declares Yellow Day, urges afternoon electricity conservation