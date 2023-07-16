SAPD: Argument near downtown leads to shooting of man, woman arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound, and the woman accused of shooting him is in police custody.

San Antonio police say shots were fired near downtown before 10 p.m. Saturday night, and when officers arrived they say they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

According to investigators, the 22-year-old man was shot during an argument with a woman close to where he was found.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the woman suspected of shooting the man was found in the 2200 block of N. Sabinas Road, and investigators say a search of the home she was in turned up a gun and shell casings, along with a 6-year-old boy.