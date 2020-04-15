17 coronavirus-related deaths from Southeast Side nursing home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Another resident at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has died bringing the total of COVID-19-related deaths from that facility to 17.
That’s half of the coronavirus-related deaths in San Antonio.
Seventy-four residents and 27 employees at the facility on East Southcross have tested positive.
Overall, there have been 815 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in San Antonio , and with the latest fatality from the nursing home, there are 34 deaths in San Antonio.