17 coronavirus-related deaths from Southeast Side nursing home

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 15, 2020 @ 2:42pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Another resident at Southeast Nursing and  Rehabilitation Center has died bringing the total of COVID-19-related deaths from that facility to 17.

That’s half of the coronavirus-related deaths in San Antonio.

Seventy-four residents  and 27 employees at the facility on East Southcross have tested positive.

Overall, there have been 815 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in San Antonio , and with the latest fatality from the nursing home, there are 34 deaths in San Antonio.

