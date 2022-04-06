17 displaced when San Antonio Firetruck is rear-ended then crashes into apartment building

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Firefighters responding to a call were involved in a crash Tuesday night.
KSAT-12 reports that at around 10:40 P.M., the firefighters were on Hillcrest, headed to a fire on Culebra Road when the firetruck was rear ended by someone driving a car.
The impact forced the emergency vehicle off the road and into an apartment building.
The truck didn’t go into the building but it did take down some stairs and damaged a second floor balcony.
Nobody was hurt in the crash but the 17 people who live in the building are temporarily displaced until the building can be repaired.
As far as the driver who crashed into the firetruck, they jumped out of their car and ran away. Police haven’t been able to locate them.