      Weather Alert

17 San Antonio residents displaced by overnight fire

Don Morgan
Apr 28, 2020 @ 6:24am
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The fire has been extinguished but now all 17 residents of a Northeast side apartment building will have to start over.

Crews were called to the 3400 block of Salado Creek Drive where lightning sparked a fire at around 2 A.M. Tuesday.

Even though the eight unit building is totally destroyed, no injuries are being reported.

The residents, including three children, are being placed in other units at the Villa Rodriguez apartment complex.

TAGS
fire at Villa Rodriguez Apartments San Antonio
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost