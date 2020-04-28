17 San Antonio residents displaced by overnight fire
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The fire has been extinguished but now all 17 residents of a Northeast side apartment building will have to start over.
Crews were called to the 3400 block of Salado Creek Drive where lightning sparked a fire at around 2 A.M. Tuesday.
Even though the eight unit building is totally destroyed, no injuries are being reported.
The residents, including three children, are being placed in other units at the Villa Rodriguez apartment complex.