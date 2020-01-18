17-year-old accused of shooting 15-year-old in northwest San Antonio apartment
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in a San Antonio apartment late Friday morning.
San Antonio police say the 15-year-old and a 17-year-old boy were in a room in an apartment at the Plaza De Ville complex on Eckhert Road between Babcock and Huebner at around 11:10 a.m.
A gunshot was heard by other people in the apartment.
The 15-year-old was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.
Police recovered the weapon and arrested the suspect at the scene, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police say they are still investigating.