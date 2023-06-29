KTSA KTSA Logo

Teen arrested for sending nude photos and threatening underage girl

By Don Morgan
June 29, 2023 8:44AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 17-year-old has been arrested on multiple charges involving threats and sexual indecency with a young child.

San Antonio Police say they were contacted by the victim’s father, after he found messages that were being exchanged between his daughter and Othman Abduallah Naoura.

According to an arrest warrant, the girl told police that Naoura began sending her unsolicited nude pictures of himself through social media back in April and asked her to do the same.

But the girl says she refused and that’s when Naoura began threatening her and coerced her into sending sexually explicit messages back to him.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he has been taken into custody.

He’s being charged with charged with third-degree felony counts of indecency with a child by exposure and sexual performance by a child.

His bonds have been set at $50,000.

