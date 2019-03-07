17-year-old charged in murder of teen in New Braunfels hotel

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 17-year-old New Braunfels boy has been charged in the murder of an 18-year-old inside a New Braunfels hotel.

New Braunfels police say officers arrested 17-year-old Bryan Ramirez-Fernandez was arrested at his home in the 1100 block of Stone Branch without incident.

He has been charged with 1st degree murder.

Police were called to the Rodeway Inn on Interstate 35 at around 2:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a gunshot victim. Inside the hotel room, they found 18-year-old Maximiliano Miranda dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say they believe Ramirez-Fernandez and Miranda knew each other and that there are no other suspects in the case.