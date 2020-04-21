      Weather Alert

17 year old girl shot and killed on San Antonio’s North Side

Don Morgan
Apr 21, 2020 @ 8:18am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting on the North Side that claimed the life of a 17 year old girl.

Just after 7:30 P.M. Monday, officers responded to a reported shooting on Broadway at Ridgecrest.

When they arrived they found the girl lying on her stomach with with a gunshot wound in her back. She was brought to University Hospital where she died soon after arrival.

Two men who were in a car with the girl were brought in for questioning and they told police that they heard a pop before the girl screamed she had been shot. They pulled into a parking lot and the girl got out.

Officers say the gunshot came from inside the car but the weapon hasn’t been found.

The initial report indicates that police have a suspect but further details haven’t been released.

The SAPD’s Homicide Division is investigating.

