17 year old girl shot and killed on San Antonio’s North Side
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting on the North Side that claimed the life of a 17 year old girl.
Just after 7:30 P.M. Monday, officers responded to a reported shooting on Broadway at Ridgecrest.
When they arrived they found the girl lying on her stomach with with a gunshot wound in her back. She was brought to University Hospital where she died soon after arrival.
Two men who were in a car with the girl were brought in for questioning and they told police that they heard a pop before the girl screamed she had been shot. They pulled into a parking lot and the girl got out.
Officers say the gunshot came from inside the car but the weapon hasn’t been found.
The initial report indicates that police have a suspect but further details haven’t been released.
The SAPD’s Homicide Division is investigating.