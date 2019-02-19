17 year old killed in southside shooting
By Don Morgan
|
Feb 19, 2019 @ 5:57 AM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Police are investigating a shooting on the southside that took the life of a 17 year old girl.

Sarah Aguilar was in a car with 18 year old Manuel Gonzales and two other people just before 10:30 Monday night.

The car was parked on Verne Street and Gonzales was sitting in the seat behind Aguilar. He was removing a gun from his pocket when he pulled the trigger and shot Aguilar in the back.
She was pronounced dead at University Hospital.

Gonzales and one other person got out of the car and ran off but Police found him and the gun a short time later.

He’s being charged with manslaughter.

 

O

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

AAF missed payroll, receives $250 mil investment from NHL team owner Ozzy Osbourne pees his way into Texas history on this day in 1982 Woman wanted in connection to Redland Road murder Police: Man witnesses say killed ex-girlfriend kills self San Antonio Commanders take their first loss of the season Man arrested for robbing a San Antonio Burger King
Comments