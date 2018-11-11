17-year-old New Braunfels teen charged with exposing self to kids
By Dennis Foley
Nov 10, 2018 @ 6:15 PM
Seth Dyal (Photo: New Braunfels Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 17-year-old New Braunfels boy is facing a felony charge for exposing himself to kids and adults on the way to school Thursday.

New Braunfels police say they got a report of a white male exposing himself to two students who were on their way to school, along with two adults in the same area, near Pahmeyer Road and West County Line Road Thursday morning.

The next day, police say they searched a home in the 1700 block of Joy Spring — roughly where the exposure events too place — and were able to arrest 17-year-old Seth Dyal without issue.

He was taken to the Comal County Jail and charged with Indecency with a Child, a 3rd degree felony.

