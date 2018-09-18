1703 Baptismal Book documents San Antonio’s history

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – As part of the city’s Tricentennial celebration, the newly remodeled Archives of the Archdiocese of San Antonio were unveiled today at the Pastoral Center on West Woodlawn.

Among the many treasures uncovered during construction was the 1703 Baptismal Book, which also contains marriage and death records.

“In the Baptismal Book, you can actually see the different types of native people that were here at the beginning, and those who married with the Spanish military,” said Elvira Sanchez-Kisser, Director of Archives at the Archdiocese.

The books also contains the entry documenting the founding of our city.

“We have some notations of when one of the expeditions actually came to found Mission San Antonio de Valero. It was on May 1, 1718,” said Sanchez-Kisser.

San Antonio de Valero was the first of five Spanish missions established by Franciscan Friars in San Antonio. It was originally located west of San Pedro Springs, but several years later, was moved to its current location and is now known as the Alamo.

“Our archives preserve the history of the people who have built the Church, our city and our archdiocese from the very beginning. We want to keep alive their significant contributions, travels, and sacramental moments so we may remember and find connections with our roots,” said Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller. “We welcome schools, historians, librarians and parishes to use the archives as a resource in their work and leisure so they may carry a part of our history into today and share it with others for the future.”

The original 1703 Baptismal Book is part of an exhibit at the Witte Museum titled,”Confluence and Culture: 300 Years of San Antonio History.