Governors Abbott, Stitt met with Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Herzog of Israel Thursday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Governor Greg Abbott reflected on his quick trip to Israel Thursday to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Abbott used to the visit to show Texas’ support for the people of Israel in the war with Hamas.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt joined Abbott on the trip. The two governors traveled to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center – Ichilov Hospital where they visited with victims impacted by the war committed by Hamas.

“Texas has always, and will always, support Israel and the Israeli people,” said Governor Abbott. “During this trip, I saw firsthand the resilient spirit of the Israeli people. The strength and hope displayed as I met with Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, survivors of the October 7 attack, and families of kidnapped Israelis was truly inspiring.”

In Jerusalem, Governors Abbott and Stitt met with Prime Minister Netanyahu to extend Texas’ complete and total support of Israel and its right to self-defense. Governor Abbott highlighted the deep bond shared between the people of Israel and Texas, emphasizing that Texas’ strong relationship and support for freedom in Israel has never been more important than it is today.

Governors Abbott and Stitt joined Israeli President Isaac Herzog at The President’s House. The President thanked the Governors for traveling to Israel and for their solidarity with Israel. President Herzog outlined the extreme threat posed by the regional coalition of nations surrounding Israel, detailing how this coalition of hate toward the State of Israel also threatens American national security. Governor Abbott pledged to continue spreading this message to Texans and Americans back home and increase awareness and understanding of the realities behind the Israel-Hamas war.

