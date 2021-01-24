18-wheeler carrying bees overturns on downtown San Antonio HWY
SAN ANTONIO- (News) – Emergency crews are trying to clear the scene of a rollover accident on a downtown expressway involving an eighteen-wheeler that was carrying crates of honeybees.
The accident occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday on what’s known as the Finesilver Curve or “The Y.” TxDOT says the accident shut down the NB and SB exit ramps to IH 10 West.
There were no injuries, but firefighters were called to help disperse the bees, and people were being asked to stay away from the area.
Earlier Sunday, an eighteen-wheeler rollover accident shut down a section of Loop 1604 in the Northeast Side. The Amazon truck fell off of Loop 1604/at Lookout Road. Two people were taken to a hospital.