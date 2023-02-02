18 wheeler crash closes IH-35 in Von Ormy

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared as of 7 A.M.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A late night crash is still impacting traffic early Thursday morning.

The crash in the Southbound lane of IH-35 in Von Ormy happened at around 11:30 P.M. Wednesday.

The driver of an 18 wheeler crashed near the Von Ormy Road exit. The driver ended up getting stuck between his truck and a concrete median. Crews were able to free him and he was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police have had to shut down the highway while the wreckage is cleared. They’re advising motorists to avoid the area until further notice.

