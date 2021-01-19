18 wheeler nearly crashes into a home on San Antonio’s Southeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A serious accident that could have been a LOT worse brought hazmat crews to the Southeast side.
At around 3:30 A.M Tuesday, an 18 wheeler traveling West on Southeast Loop 410 went off the road and flipped over in a back yard.
The truck nearly crashed into the house, coming to a stop a short distance from the home.
Hazmat crews were called in when some flammable liquid started leaking from the truck.
The Eastbound Loop 410 access road at Southton was closed while crews moved the truck and cleaned up the liquid that spilled out.
The truck driver was not seriously hurt and police are still trying to determine what caused the truck to leave the road.