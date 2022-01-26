18-year-old accused in MLK Day shooting that killed 1, injured 4

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 18-year-old was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a shooting last Monday that killed one person and injured four others on the East side.
OL Wallace is accused of shooting five people around 7 p.m. on Jan. 17 in the 400 block of Spriggsdale Boulevard. Police reported that a group of 30 to 60 people were gathered in a parking lot for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.
Four victims were transported to a local hospital from the scene of the shooting, where 61-year-old Johnnie Mobley Jr. died of his injuries. A fifth victim drove herself to an emergency room, after which she was transported to a local hospital.
Wallace was taken into custody after a week-long investigation from the the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, led by the U.S. Marshal’s Service. He faces a first degree murder charge and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The New Braunfels Police Department, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. Texas Office of the Attorney General, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Criminal Justice Office of the Inspector General, and Immigration & Customs Enforcement Office of Detention & Removal also assisted in the investigation.
He was transported this afternoon to the Bexar County Jail. His bond has not been set.
4 injured in shooting during MLK Day celebration on San Antonio’s East side