18 year old arrested for fatally stabbing another teen at a restaurant on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 18 year old has been arrested for fatally stabbing another teen at a West side restaurant.

KSAT-12 reports Jesus San Miguel was booked and charged with murder Wednesday.

He’s accused of the fatal stabbing of 18 year old Joshua Eugene Kinnaman. According to an arrest avadavit, the two went to the restaurant on Marbach Road Tuesday afternoon. Surveillance video from the restaurant show the two sitting at a table together and at some point San Miguel said something to Kinnaman which prompted them to head outside.

Once they were in the parking lot, Kinnaman can be seen shoving San Miguel, who then pulled what appears to be a knife from his backpack.

Kinnaman then took some swings at San Miguel who then lunged at Kinnaman, and stabbed him in the torso.

Kinnaman went back into the restaurant to get help. He was brought to a nearby hospital where he later died.

San Miguel ran from the scene but reportedly went to the Bexar County Jail Tuesday night to turn himself in. He wasn’t arrested until Wednesday evening.

His bond has been set at $150,000. Police continue their onvestigation.