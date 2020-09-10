Bexar County deputies arrest 18-year-old accused of encouraging her little brother to smoke weed
18-year-old Larissa Contreras arrested for encouraging little brothers to smoke marijuana/Photo-Screen Grab from video posted on Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an 18-year-old woman accused of encouraging her little brother to smoke marijuana in a video that was posted on social media. Larissa Contreras is charged with endangering a child.
“This suspect and several other persons of interest were taking quite a bit of joy at that,” said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. “They were laughing at it and making fun of the fact that this little boy was as sick as he could be. It’s a heartbreaking case.”
Salazar says the toddler’s parents had left him in the care of his sister. No charges have been filed against them, but the sheriff is confident that there will be more arrests in the case. He’s encouraging the others involved to come forward and turn themselves in.
There have been reports that suspects who participated in the video have threatened the individuals who reported them to BCSO. The sheriff says there also have been threats made against the people who were encouraging the 3-year-old boy to smoke.
“This case is one that tugged at a lot of peoples’ heartstrings. In Bexar County and San Antonio, we don’t take kindly to people treating our kids like this,” said Salazar.
He discouraged people who may encounter the suspects from taking the law into their own hands.
He said the boy is with family members and he will be tested for drugs as investigators try to determine if the marijuana was laced with other narcotics.
Facebook video of child allegedly smoking marijuana.