18 year old dies after she was hit by a car on San Antonio’s East side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 18 year old is dead after she was hit by a car while crossing an East side street.
It was just after 9 P.M. Wednesday when the girl was hit while crossing in the 2400 block of MLK Drive.
The driver stopped and tried to help the victim until police arrived.
EMS rushed the girl to Brooke Army Medical Center but she was pronounced dead soon after arriving.
Investigators say the street wasn’t lit very well and the victim was wearing dark clothing which made it difficult for the driver to see her.
The victim’s name hasn’t been released and no charges are expected to be filed against the driver.