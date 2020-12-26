18-year-old man wanted in Bexar County drug deal murder
James Miller
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office
BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 18-year-old man it says is the suspect in a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy in northeastern Bexar County earlier this month.
The sheriff’s office said the two victims were shot during a drug deal for a misdemeanor amount of marijuana in the 7300 block of Rubens Drive — which is near the intersection of Montgomery and Gibbs Sprawl Road.
Witnesses told investigators they saw two men leave the area in an unknown vehicle.
During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the two suspects as 17-year-old Jaylen Dears and 18-year-old James Miller.
Arrest warrants were issued for both Dears and Miller on a capital murder charge Wednesday. Investigators were able to arrest Dears without incident at his home on Willmon Way in Windcrest.
Detectives are still looking for Miller and need your help locating him.
If you know where Miller may be, you are asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or emailing [email protected]