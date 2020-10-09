18 year old shoots a man who was assaulting two women
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in the hospital after an argument with his wife ended with him getting shot in the leg.
Officers responded to a home on Yale Avenue where a man and his wife were arguing. He reportedly assaulted the woman and when her sister tried to break up the altercation, her brother-in-law assaulted her as well.
That’s when the 18 year old boyfriend of the younger woman grabbed his gun and shot the man in the leg.
He’s expected to recover but he is going to be charged with assault.
The 18 year old who shot him will not be charged.