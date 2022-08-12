      Weather Alert

18 year old shot in drive-by on San Antonio’s Northwest side

Don Morgan
Aug 12, 2022 @ 6:19am
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 18 year old is recovering at a San Antonio hospital after he was shot in a drive-by on the Northwest side Thursday night.

KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 10:40 P.M. in the 4900 block of Woodstone.

The victim was walking in front of an apartment complex when he was shot twice by someone in a silver or gray colored sedan. He managed to walk back to his apartment where he called for help.

He tells police he didn’t recognize the vehicle which sped away from the scene. Police say at this point they don’t have a motive and are still looking for the shooter. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

TAGS
Crime drive by Northwest Side San Antonio
Popular Posts
San Antonio Police arrest man after 76 hour standoff
U.S. Army training in parts of San Antonio
Man murdered on San Antonio's East side, police still searching for shooter
San Antonio landlord accuses residents of not paying rent, sets building on fire
Forth Worth restaurant bans cellphones while dining
Connect With Us Listen To Us On