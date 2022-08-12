18 year old shot in drive-by on San Antonio’s Northwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 18 year old is recovering at a San Antonio hospital after he was shot in a drive-by on the Northwest side Thursday night.
KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 10:40 P.M. in the 4900 block of Woodstone.
The victim was walking in front of an apartment complex when he was shot twice by someone in a silver or gray colored sedan. He managed to walk back to his apartment where he called for help.
He tells police he didn’t recognize the vehicle which sped away from the scene. Police say at this point they don’t have a motive and are still looking for the shooter. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.