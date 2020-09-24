18 year old struck and killed by car on San Antonio’s West Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police had to shut down a West Side highway Wednesday night after a man was struck and killed while trying to cross.
It happened at around 11:30 P.M. on Northwest Loop 410 near Marbach as an 18 year old was trying to cross the highway.
The woman who hit him told police she didn’t see the man until it was too late and couldn’t stop in time.
After hitting the man she did pull over and tried to help.
She’s not expected to be charged.