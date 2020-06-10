180 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths
Image by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/KlausHausmann-1332067/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=4954840">Klaus Hausmann</a> from <a href="https://pixabay.com/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=4954840">Pixabay</a>
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio Metro Health reports 180 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since mid-March to 3,513.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg also announced 2 more deaths . Both were Hispanic males in their 50s. The death toll has climbed to 80.
The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals has gone up to 107 and 24 are on ventilators.