19-year-old arrested for igniting San Antonio College fire
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Fire Department’s arson investigators along with the Alamo Community College District Police arrested a suspect Friday they said was connected to Monday’s fire at San Antonio College.
The fire department said 19-year-old Shedeur Keener was charged with arson, which is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Keener confessed to starting the Monday fire, which required a multiple alarm response and caused about $50,000 in damage. He also confessed to other small fires on the San Antonio College campus he had been considered a person of interest in.
