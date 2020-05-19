19 year old hit by birdshot in drive by
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 19 year old man is recovering after he was hit by some birdshot in a Southeast Side drive-by.
Police responded to the 3500 block of Southton View at around 1:30 A.M. Tuesday.
They found the man with birdshot wounds to his hand and ankle. He told the officers that while he was standing outside with some friends, a dual-wheeled pick-up drove by and somebody inside opened fire.
Officers found a shell casing and shotgun shells but they weren’t able to locate the shooter.
The man who was hit was treated at the scene.
No other injuries were reported but some parked cars were struck by the birdshot.