19 year old killed by drunk driver on San Antonio’s west side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are confirming the death of a 19 year old woman who was killed by a drunk driver early Monday morning.
The collision happened near the intersection of Culebra and Micron at around 12:30 A.M.
A white pick-up truck ran the red light and crashed into the woman’s vehicle.
She was brought to University Hospital where she died from her injuries.
The man driving the pick-up was taken into custody and charged with intoxication manslaughter.
The crash victim’s name hasn’t been released.