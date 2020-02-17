      Weather Alert

19 year old killed by drunk driver on San Antonio’s west side

Don Morgan
Feb 17, 2020 @ 8:16am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)  — San Antonio police are confirming the death of a 19 year old woman who was killed by a drunk driver early Monday morning.

The collision happened near the intersection of Culebra and Micron at around 12:30 A.M.

A white pick-up truck ran the red light and crashed into the woman’s vehicle.

She was brought to University Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The man driving the pick-up was taken into custody and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The crash victim’s name hasn’t been released.

