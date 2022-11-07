KTSA KTSA Logo

19-year-old man gets not-guilty verdict from jury after 2020 shooting death

By Christian Blood
November 7, 2022 2:30PM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Not-guilty is the verdict for a man facing a murder charge dating back to 2020, but Mario Duarte, 19, is still facing an aggravated robbery charge.

Duarte had been charged in the shooting death of 16-year-old Sabstein Diaz at a north side apartment complex, but on Monday a jury turned in a verdict of not guilty.

Prosecutors say Diaz was at the apartment complex to sell drugs to Duarte and his cousin.

Investigators say Diaz died after shots were fired during the deal, but Duarte’s lawyers said the shooting was in self-defense.

Duarte’s cousin, Julian Vera, is a co-defendant in the case, but his trial date has yet to be announced.

