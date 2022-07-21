19 year old with gunshot wound stops talking when police start asking questions

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 19 year old isn’t talking after police found him with a gunshot wound to the arm.
It was around 12:30 A.M. Thursday when San Antonio Police were called to the 4600 block of Goldfield Drive on the Northeast side.
The victim says he was shot in a different location and drove to the spot where police found him.
He was brought to the hospital for treatment and when police started asking questions, the victim didn’t want to offer much information.
A person who was with the victim is being detained after lying to police about his identity.
The investigation continues.