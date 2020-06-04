1984 hit makes a chart comeback thanks to Geico commercial
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — What comes around goes around for a band from Los Angeles that hasn’t been on the charts in more than 30 years.
During the summer of 1984 the band Ratt was enjoying a hit on the radio and MTV with “Round and Round” a track form their “Out of the Cellar” album.
In the 34 years since, the original band has broken up and “Round and Round” is a classic rock radio staple.
But then Geico came calling.
The insurance company uses the song in a TV commercial.
Some new homeowners are raving about what the love about their new dwelling…but they admit..they have a Ratt problem.
Then a cut to the basement where Ratt is playing their biggest hit.
The spot has aired more than 10,000 times since April and has been viewed more than 8 million times on YouTube.
It’s leading to some new love for the old song. It’s currently number 18 on the Billboard Top 20 Rock Digital Song Sales.
By the way, according to the Chinese Zodiac 1984 was the Year of the Rat. 2020…also the Year of the Rat.
Like we said, what comes around goes around.
Here’s the original 1984 video.