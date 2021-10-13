      Weather Alert

1st Annual Schertz Historical Preservation Car Show set for Saturday

Katy Barber
Oct 13, 2021 @ 12:25pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The inaugural historical car show and competition in Schertz will take over Pickrell Park this Saturday.

The Schertz Historical Preservation Car Show will be at Pickrell Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Event officials said parking and entry will be free.

There will be 26 classes in the car show put on through a joint effort by the City of Schertz and Schertz Historical Preservation Committee. The car that wins best in show will be featured on the t-shirt for next year’s car show.

There is a $20 fee to compete and trophies will be awarded to the top two entries in each class. Judging will begin at noon.

Here is the class breakdown:

  1. Antique (Model A/ Model T)
  2. Oldest
  3. Unfinished
  4. Street-Rod / Custom
  5. Truck (pre 89)
  6. Truck (90-Current)
  7. Camaro/Firebird (pre 09)
  8. Camaro (10-Current)
  9. Chevelle
  10. Chevy (55-57)
  11. Charger
  12. Challenger
  13. Ford/Lincoln/Mercury
  14. Mustang (64-73)
  15. Mustang (74-93)
  16. Mustang (94-Current)
  17. T-bird
  18. Foreign (all)
  19. Special Interest
  20. Chevy (other)
  21. VW
  22. Corvette (Pre-C-3)
  23. Corvette (C-4-Current)
  24. Jeep (all)
  25. Buick/Olds/Pontiac
  26. Mopar
TAGS
Car show San Antonio Schertz
