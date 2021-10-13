1st Annual Schertz Historical Preservation Car Show set for Saturday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The inaugural historical car show and competition in Schertz will take over Pickrell Park this Saturday.
The Schertz Historical Preservation Car Show will be at Pickrell Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Event officials said parking and entry will be free.
There will be 26 classes in the car show put on through a joint effort by the City of Schertz and Schertz Historical Preservation Committee. The car that wins best in show will be featured on the t-shirt for next year’s car show.
There is a $20 fee to compete and trophies will be awarded to the top two entries in each class. Judging will begin at noon.
Here is the class breakdown: