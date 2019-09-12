$2.9 billion city budget gets approved
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -The San Antonio City Council has approved a $2.9 billion budget for fiscal year 2020 that focuses on five areas as outlined by City Manager Erik Walsh–affordable housing, streets and sidewalks, police and fire departments, strong families and children, and property tax relief.
It allocates money for 3 new firefighters.
“Additional funding was included within the police department of $1.3 million that focuses on domestic violence initiatives and adds an additional 16 police officers to increase supervision for the crisis response team and enhanced follow up for victims,” said Walsh.
The budget includes $34 million for affordable housing. It also includes $110 million for street maintenance, which will fund more than 1,300 projects.
The property tax rate remains unchanged, and council members earlier this summer approved a homestead exemption which amounts to an annual savings of about $28 for the average homeowner.