2 additional COVID-19 deaths in San Antonio
Coronavirus. Photo: CDC
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Two additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in San Antonio and Bexar County, bringing the total to 11.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Saturday evening that the victims were two men in their 80s. One of them was a resident at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Another resident at that facility died earlier this week.
Nearly 7o residents at that facility on East Southcross have tested positive for coronavirus, as well as several employees, some of whom worked at other area nursing homes.
The mayor also announced that the total of positive coronavirus cases reported in our area has risen to 384.