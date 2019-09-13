2-alarm fire shuts down Northeast San Antonio food processing plant
KTSA/Dennis Foley
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -San Antonio firefighters are trying to clear the smoke at a large food processing plant in the city’s Northeast Side.
The facility on Nacogdoches near Wurzbach Parkway was evacuated when the 2-alarm fire started just after 6:30 Friday morning. Employees were waiting outside the building as firefighters tried to clear the smoke.
San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Joe Arrington says some machinery equipment caught fire.
“The sprinkler system did its job and we went to a second alarm just because of the size of the facility,” said Arrington.
By 7:30, some fire crews were being reassigned while a few remained on the scene to ventilate the building. Food inspectors were expected to be called in to investigate.