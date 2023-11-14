2 arrested, 1 at large after flea market shooting that killed child near Houston

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Pearland Police Department is announcing the arrest of two suspects in connection to a fatal shooting at a flea market over the weekend.

But as the investigation continues, a third suspect is still at large.

Police say David Negrete, 19, has been running for more than a day, but that could change soon now that a $15,000 reward has been put up by Crime Stoppers and Governor Greg Abbott’s Office. Negrete is considered armed and dangerous.

Negrete is accused of killing a 10-year-old boy in a shooting event that hurt four people at Cole’s Flea Market late Sunday afternoon.

Police say they arrested Cruz Mesa, 18, and Julianna Espino, 18, and charged both with tampering with physical evidence and making false statements to a peace officer. Investigators say Mesa was shot during the gunfire.

Pearland PD says the child who was killed, a 14-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man were each shot as innocent bystanders.

Detectives say two guns were fired after a fight broke out between two men, although they do not yet know how many rounds were fired.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.